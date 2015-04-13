* BOJ raises view of 3 regions, keeps intact other regions
* All regions recovering or recovering moderately-BOJ
* Some BOJ officials see Japan firms shifting production
* Region home to Toyota may see economy head for "expansion"
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, April 13 The Bank of Japan raised its
assessment for three of Japan's nine regions, the most in more
than a year, and maintained its rosy view for the remaining
areas, signalling that the benefits of its stimulus programme
was broadening.
A weak yen boosted exports and lured more overseas tourists,
whose strong appetite for goods ranging from consumer
electronics to cosmetics are reviving regional areas long left
out from the recovery, the BOJ's quarterly report on regional
Japan showed on Monday.
"In the past, companies used to think only about cutting
prices to boost sales. Now, they are thinking more about
deploying high-quality, expensive goods," Toru Umemori, the
BOJ's branch manager overseeing the Tokai central Japan region,
told reporters.
The optimism underscores the dominant view in the BOJ that
the world's third-largest economy can hit the bank's ambitious 2
percent inflation target without additional stimulus.
"All regions said their economies are either recovering or
recovering moderately," the BOJ said in the report, issued at a
quarterly meeting of the bank's regional branch managers.
It raised the assessment for three regions, the most since
January 2014, including for the Tokai area - home to auto giant
Toyota Motor Corp.
The assessment for the region that its economy "continues to
recover steadily," was the most optimistic view made for any
area in eight years.
"Void of overseas shocks, the economy will continue to
recover steadily or even head for an expansion," Umemori said.
POSITIVE CAPEX SIGNS
Japan is emerging from recession as exports rebound. But
private consumption has been disappointingly weak, casting doubt
on the strength of the recovery and keeping alive expectations
the BOJ may expand stimulus again this year.
Core machinery orders fell for a second straight month in
February, data showed on Monday, a sign business investment may
remain lacklustre in coming months.
Some BOJ branch managers, however, saw increasing signs that
the weak yen and rising labour costs in China are prompting big
manufacturers and parts suppliers to shift production home.
"Most companies are using existing excess capacity to
increase domestic production. But there are some, albeit a small
number, that are building new plants," Atsushi Miyanoya, the
BOJ's Osaka branch manager, told a news conference.
The report will be among factors the BOJ will scrutinise in
issuing new economic and price forecasts on April 30. Some
analysts say the bank may ease at the meeting if it cuts its
bullish inflation forecast for the year to March 2016.
