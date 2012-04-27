TOKYO, April 27 The Bank of Japan revised up its
economic and price forecasts on Friday but stressed that it will
continue to pursue monetary easing, as it will take more time
for Japan to achieve the central bank's target of 1 percent
inflation.
Japan's consumer inflation is expected to exceed 0.5 percent
in the fiscal year from April 2013, after which it will not take
too long to reach 1 percent, the BOJ said in its twice-yearly
outlook report.
"Price developments are improving and heading toward the
BOJ's goal but it will take more time to achieve it," the report
said.
The BOJ releases its long-term economic and price forecasts
in a twice-yearly outlook report issued in April and October
each year, and revises them in January and July. The projections
serve as a basis for monetary policy decisions.