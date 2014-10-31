(Attaches to additional alerts)
TOKYO Oct 31 The Bank of Japan cut in half its
economic forecast for the current fiscal year on Friday after
demand weakened in the wake of a sales tax hike in April.
The BOJ also slightly lowered its CPI forecast for fiscal
2014 and fiscal 2015, but still expects to meet its inflation
target within the two-year timeframe it originally set out.
The central bank said it now expects real gross domestic
product to increase 0.5 percent in the current fiscal year to
March 2015, versus the 1.0 percent growth it forecast in July.
It now expects core consumer inflation of 1.2 percent in the
current fiscal year, followed by 1.7 percent in the next fiscal
year and 2.1 percent in fiscal 2016/17.
In its previous forecasts made in July, the BOJ projected
core consumer inflation of 1.3 percent in the current fiscal
year, 1.9 percent in the following year and 2.1 percent in
fiscal 2016/17.
The BOJ revised its long-term economic and price forecasts
in its semiannual outlook report released on Friday, which
serves as a basis for monetary policy decisions.
Earlier on Friday, the BOJ unexpectedly expanded its massive
monetary easing as economic growth and inflation have not picked
up as expected after the April sales tax hike.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)