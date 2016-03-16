(Adds details, background)
By Sumio Ito and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, March 16 The Bank of Japan said on
Wednesday that negative interest rates were charged on roughly 9
percent of the total reserves that financial institutions parked
with it in February.
The BOJ stunned markets by deciding in late January to
charge a 0.1 percent interest to a portion of excess reserves at
the central bank. It began applying the new rule from February.
The BOJ applied the negative rate to roughly 23 trillion yen
($203 billion) of the total 254 trillion yen in reserves parked
with the central bank last month.
Under a three-tier system aimed at mitigating the pain of
negative rates on financial institutions' profits, the central
bank paid 0.1 percent interest on 209 trillion yen in reserves
and zero interest on the remaining 22 trillion yen.
BOJ officials have said they will aim to keep the amount of
reserves for which the 0.1 percent negative interest applies in
a range of 10-30 trillion yen.
Trust funds were hit hardest with negative rates imposed on
nearly 10 trillion yen of their reserves.
Domestic commercial banks, including megabanks and regional
banks, had less than 1 trillion yen combined slapped with
negative rates.
Trust funds undertake money-reserve funds (MRFs), a low-risk
product brokerages offer investors to temporarily park their
cash while they prepare for stock purchases.
The data suggests investors, struggling to find low-risk
financial products that offer any yield, are shifting cash into
trust bank deposits, some analysts say.
The BOJ decided to exempt $90 billion MRFs from negative
rates on Tuesday after the securities industry warned it could
curb investment in the stock market.
($1 = 113.6800 yen)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)