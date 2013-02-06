MAEBASHI, Japan Feb 6 Bank of Japan board
member Takehiro Sato said on Wednesday that the central bank is
not seeking to directly weaken the yen to a specific level.
"By easing monetary policy through increased asset purchases
... the central bank is aiming to lower interest rates and make
the yen less attractive as a safe-haven currency," Sato said in
a news conference after meeting business leaders in Maebashi, a
city in the eastern Japanese prefecture of Gumma.
He also said scrapping a 0.1 percent floor the BOJ sets on
short-term interest rates is among future policy options, but
that he would like to scrutinize further the costs and benefits
of such a measure.