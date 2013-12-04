HAKODATE, Japan Dec 4 Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said on Wednesday that further policy action may be necessary if risks threaten the central bank's goal of achieving 2 percent inflation in two years.

But Sato added that it was difficult to come up with steps that can shock markets as much as, or more than the BOJ's massive monetary stimulus deployed in April.

"I think tools for additional action are limited but that does not mean the BOJ is ruling out any options," Sato told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Hakodate, northern Japan.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady after stunning financial markets in April by pledging to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.