FUKUSHIMA, Japan, July 22 Bank of Japan board
member Takehiro Sato said on Monday that raising the sales tax
is an important step toward restoring the country's fiscal
health.
"The BOJ is buying 70 percent of newly issued Japanese
government bonds under its bold policy, which could be
interpreted as monetising government debt. To avoid such
misinterpretation it is very important for the government to
strive towards fiscal reform," Sato told a news conference after
meeting business leaders in Fukushima, northeastern Japan.
A former economist who joined the BOJ last year, Sato has
voted for the central bank's aggressive monetary stimulus in
April but has voiced doubts on the feasibility of its pledge to
achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.