MATSUE, Japan The Bank of Japan may consider easing monetary policy if the uptrend in inflation it envisages does not materialise, Sayuri Shirai, a board member of the central bank, said on Wednesday.

"Now is a time where we would closely monitor whether prices will exhibit a rising trend under the current accommodative monetary policy," Shirai said in a speech to business leaders in Matsue, a city in the western Japanese prefecture of Shimane.

"If such a path toward price rises does not materialise at all, the BOJ - depending on the causes - may consider some adjustments with regard to monetary policy," she said.

