ASAHIKAWA, Japan, June 13 Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday that the central bank will carefully watch currency and stock market moves, adding that she expects Japanese equities to move in a way that reflects improvements in corporate earnings over time.

On the recent volatility in bond markets Shirai said they reflect various views in the market over how the BOJ's monetary policy will affect yields.

"I expect long-term interest rates to gradually rise in two to three years," Shirai told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Asahikawa, northern Japan.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday and held off on new measures to calm bond markets, judging that its massive monetary stimulus in April was sufficient to revive the stagnant economy. The decision led to a sharp sell-off in Japanese shares as prospects of less stimulus from central banks depressed sentiment.