* BOJ may ease if uptrend in prices doesn't
materialise-Shirai
* Calls for flexible approach on when to hit inflation
target
* Shirai expects 3 month delay in BOJ achieving inflation
target
* Shirai sees 2 pct inflation target being hit around June
2017
By Leika Kihara
MATSUE, Japan, Nov 25 Bank of Japan board member
Sayuri Shirai said the central bank can hold off on expanding
stimulus to reach its inflation target as robust consumption
makes firms more confident about raising prices, and will help
offset the drag caused by weak oil prices.
Shirai, considered to be one of the more pessimistic of the
nine members on the board on the outlook for the economy, said
the central bank may consider easing policy if the uptrend in
inflation expected by the BOJ fails to materialise "at all."
Shirai said she personally expects inflation to hit the
BOJ's 2 percent target by around June 2017, three months later
than the central bank board's official forecast.
But, she said, the BOJ did not need to respond to the delay
with additional easing because it is blamed largely on renewed
falls in energy prices.
Meantime, falling energy costs will give companies more room
to raise wages, allowing households to boost spending, she said,
giving the BOJ room to hold off on additional stimulus.
"Some households are gradually feeling the benefits of
higher wages," Shirai told reporters after meeting with business
leaders in Matsue, western Japan, on Wednesday.
Business confidence is holding up and companies are becoming
more keen to raise prices as households become more accepting of
higher prices, underpinning the economic recovery, she said.
Trying to hit the inflation target quickly could backfire by
dampening household spending, as Japanese consumers became
sensitive to price hikes during nearly two decades of deflation,
she said.
"The BOJ must achieve its price target with speed. But it
also needs to be mindful of the burden households feel when
wages aren't rising enough to make up for the rising cost of
living," Shirai said.
Her views contrast with those of BOJ Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda and his two deputy governors, who argue that setting a
timeframe for the target is necessary to show the bank's
determination of eradicating deflation.
Kuroda has said the BOJ won't abandon its pledge to hit 2
percent inflation "in roughly two years," even though inflation
is sliding once again, nearly three years into that commitment.
Several other BOJ policymakers besides Shirai have also
advocated making the time frame for achieving the inflation
target more flexible.
Other policymakers, including Kuroda and his deputies,
believe a more rigid time frame is needed in order to judge the
success of the BOJ's radical stimulus programme.
The BOJ has stood pat on policy since expanding its massive
stimulus programme in October last year, even as consumer prices
slide on renewed declines in energy costs and weak exports push
the economy into recession.
