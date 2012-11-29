KUMAMOTO, Japan Nov 29 Bank of Japan board
member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday she will focus on the
outlook for capital spending and private consumption as among
key risks to the country's economy.
"It's true that Japan's economy is currently in a severe
state, mainly due to the slowdown in overseas growth. I would
like to carefully scrutinise what downside risks could
materialise," Shirai told a news conference after a meeting with
business leaders in Kumamoto, southern Japan.
Earlier, speaking to business leaders, she warned of looming
risks to the economic outlook that could keep price growth lower
than the central bank's forecasts, keeping alive market
expectations of further monetary loosening as early as this
month.
The former IMF economist has voted with the majority since
joining the board in April last year. She is considered to be
among the more pessimistic board members on Japan's economic
outlook.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target in February and has
eased monetary policy four times so far this year to beat
deflation and ease the pain on the export-reliant economy from a
strong yen and weakening global demand.