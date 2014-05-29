UK parliament votes in favour of early national election
LONDON, April 19 Britain's parliament voted by 522 to 13 on Wednesday in favour of Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to hold an early national election.
NAHA, Japan May 29 Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday the central bank should not be adamant about a two-year time frame for achieving its price target if that creates too much distortion in the economy.
"What's most important is to ensure that 2 percent inflation is maintained in a stable manner," Shirai told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Naha, on the southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
LONDON, April 19 Britain's parliament voted by 522 to 13 on Wednesday in favour of Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to hold an early national election.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Political and economic realities in the United States, Europe and China are all clouding the global fiscal outlook but countries should still press forward with nuanced tax and spending policies, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.