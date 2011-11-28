NAGOYA, Japan Nov 28 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday that Europe must make its own efforts to contain its sovereign debt crisis but making use of funds from the IMF and from outside the region could be an option.

"Market tension is heightening sharply as shown by the fact that European policymakers themselves have described the situation as a sovereign debt crisis," Shirakawa told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Nagoya in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi, home to automobile giant Toyota Motor Corp.

The BOJ eased monetary policy in October by boosting its asset buying scheme as slowing global growth and sharp yen rises clouded the outlook for the export reliant economy.

It kept monetary settings on hold last month but warned of the widening fallout from Europe's debt crisis on global growth, signalling its readiness to ease policy again if the nation's recovery came under threat. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)