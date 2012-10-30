TOKYO Oct 30 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday that central bank board members Takehiro Sato and Takahide Kiuchi disagreed with the view in the BOJ's twice-yearly report that consumer inflation will steadily approach 1 percent in the year to March 2015.

"They were of the view that the wording on the BOJ's commitment should be changed," Shirakawa told a news conference, suggesting that the two board members wanted stronger language expressing the central bank's commitment in sticking with powerful monetary easing to achieve its 1 percent inflation target.