TOKYO Dec 20 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday that the central bank will debate next month whether there is any room to review the level of price growth that it sees as desirable in the long run.

But Shirakawa added that in doing so, the central bank must ensure that it leaves room for flexibility in guiding policy.

The BOJ currently defines desirable long-term price growth as in a range of zero to 2 percent consumer inflation, and aims to achieve 1 percent price growth for the time being.

Shirakawa was speaking at a news conference after a policy-setting meeting.

The BOJ delivered its third dose of monetary stimulus in four months on Thursday in a prelude to more aggressive action next year, as it faces pressure from the country's next leader for stronger efforts to beat deflation.