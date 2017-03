TOKYO Dec 17 The Bank of Japan will postpone by two years, until end-March 2016, the date when it can begin selling stocks it has purchased from financial institutions, an official at the central bank said on Tuesday.

The BOJ will also extend the end date for its stock sales by two years, to end-September 2021, the official said.

The central bank has been purchasing assets, including stocks, from financial institutions as part of its monetary easing programme.