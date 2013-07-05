* More than 80 pct of households see price rise a year ahead
* BOJ survey also shows improvement in household mood
* Evidence grows that consumers willing to keep spending
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, July 5 More than 80 percent of Japanese
households expect prices to rise a year from now, the highest
ratio in nearly five years, a Bank of Japan survey showed, a
sign the bank's pledge to spur 2 percent inflation through its
aggressive asset purchases may be changing public perceptions
that deflation will persist.
The quarterly survey contains good news for retailers in
Japan. Household sentiment about the economy in general improved
to a seven-year high, suggesting that consumer spending may
sustain its recent gains despite tepid wage growth.
More than half of households in the central bank's survey
said they feel prices have risen compared with a year ago, the
highest level in nearly two years, according to the BOJ's
household survey published on Friday.
Among respondents, 80 percent said they expect prices to be
higher one year from now, up from 74 percent in the previous
survey in March. The latest level is the highest since September
2008, when a spike in global commodity costs drove up gasoline
and crude oil prices.
"It's hard to tell how much of the expectation is driven by
rising costs of food and oil, and how much by monetary policy.
But there's no doubt more households expect prices to rise
ahead," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life
Research Institute in Tokyo.
"Wages may gradually start to rise early next year as
corporate profits increase. That means the positive effect (of
the BOJ's monetary easing) will gradually spread and support
consumer spending," he said.
Economic data so far paint a picture of slow but steady
improvement, with a modest annual rise in retail sales but a
drop in household spending in May.
But there is growing evidence that the "feel-good effect" of
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policies to shore up the economy
were encouraging more Japanese to loosen their purse strings.
A quarterly BOJ report scrutinising regional economies,
issued on Thursday, pointed to strong sales of luxury watches
and cars. Consumers were also willing to pay more for travel and
dining, the report said.
Earlier this week, Fast Retailing, operator of the
Uniqlo clothing stores, reported a 20 percent year-on-year rise
in sales in June. The operator of Japan's biggest convenience
store chain, 7-Eleven, which also has department store
branches, recorded a record jump in first quarter profit.
At the high end, Tiffany & Co, reported improved
demand in Japan for its upscale jewellery. In a sign of
confidence in the market's strength, it later joined Apple
and other leading brands in raising their Japanese
prices in response to the yen's fall.
In the latest BOJ survey - and reflecting the positive mood
- the diffusion index gauging household sentiment on the economy
improved 17.8 points to minus 4.8 in June, the best in seven
years.
The index is calculated by subtracting the ratio of those
who feel conditions have worsened from those who believe they
improved. A negative reading means pessimists still outnumber
optimists.
The BOJ stunned markets in April by offering an intense
burst of monetary stimulus, pledging to double its holdings of
government bonds and boost purchases of risky assets to meet its
target of achieving 2 percent inflation in two years.
Expectations of aggressive money printing by the BOJ helped
weaken the yen, while hopes that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
reflationary policies will end decades of deflation and economic
stagnation drove up Tokyo share prices.
With the weak yen supporting Japanese exports and consumer
spending on the rise, the BOJ is likely to revise up its
assessment of the economy next week to signal that it is
recovering.
ANOTHER POSITIVE INDICATOR
Separate government data on Friday showed an indicator
measuring current economic conditions, used to determine whether
the economy is expanding or contracting, rose in May for the
sixth straight month. That led the government to raise its
assessment on the index, also suggesting that the economy has
already recovered.
Rising energy and food prices, mostly due to the weak yen
that inflates the cost of imports, have already affected overall
prices. Core consumer prices stopped falling in May, for the
first time in seven months.
But wage growth remained flat in May for the second straight
month, casting doubt on whether the recent strength in consumer
spending is sustainable.
In the BOJ survey, more than 80 percent of those who
expected prices to rise said such a development was undesirable,
suggesting that many households still doubt whether wages will
rise fast enough to meet higher living costs.
The BOJ's survey has gained importance as among the few
indicators to gauge inflation expectations in Japan, because the
central bank's current policy framework emphasizes the need to
change public perceptions that deflation will persist in spite
of aggressive monetary stimulus.
The latest survey, conducted from May 10 to June 5, targeted
4,000 households, of which 2,273 replied.