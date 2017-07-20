FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
RPT-TABLE-BOJ's GDP, CPI forecasts in quarterly report for July
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
July 20, 2017 / 3:29 AM / a day ago

RPT-TABLE-BOJ's GDP, CPI forecasts in quarterly report for July

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady and pushed back again the timing for achieving its
2 percent inflation target on Thursday, reinforcing expectations
it will lag well behind major global central banks in dialling
back its massive stimulus programme.             
    Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine
board members of gross domestic product (GDP) and core consumer
price index (CPI) at a quarterly review of its long-term
economic and price projections.
    Previous forecasts issued in April are in parentheses (all
year-on-year percentage changes):
    
                        REAL GDP     CORE CPI
    FY 2017/18            +1.8         +1.1
                         (+1.6)       (+1.4)
    FY 2018/19            +1.4         +1.5
                         (+1.3)       (+1.7)
    FY 2019/20            +0.7         +1.8
                         (+0.7)       (+1.9)
    
    *The core CPI excludes the effect of volatile fresh food
prices but includes oil costs. The CPI forecast for fiscal 2019
excludes the effect of a scheduled sales tax hike in October
2019 to 10 percent from 8 percent.

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

