By Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO Nov 22 The euro zone debt crisis could hurt Japan's economy through a rise in the yen and falls in share prices and exports, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Tuesday, in a sign of the bank's growing caution about the economic outlook.

His comments are yet more evidence of growing caution within the central bank, which left monetary policy unchanged last week but downgraded its economic assessment.

"We need to pay close attention to the possibility that shocks arising from Europe could ... hurt the overall global economy," Yamaguchi said in a speech at the Japan Center for International Finance, adding that the U.S. economy is also not at full strength in the aftermath of the Lehman shock.

"In that case, there would be downward pressure on the Japanese economy through financial channels such as a rising yen and stock price falls, as well as declines in exports and through a possible impact on business sentiment."

Yamaguchi said Europe's debt problems are the prime source of uncertainty over the outlook for the Japanese economy, in which the BOJ currently expects growth to pick up in the fiscal year from April on support from emerging economies and efforts to rebuild after the March earthquake.

His remarks suggest the central bank would be ready to offer further monetary stimulus if risks to Japan's economic recovery increase.

Yamaguchi is seen as a key figure to watch for signals on the direction of monetary policy and is regarded as the man in charge of communicating the BOJ's view to the government and ruling party lawmakers.

At its last policy meeting, some of the nine board members, though not a majority, saw a higher risk of Europe's problems turning into a negative feedback loop in which tighter bank credit, less fiscal spending and an economic downturn feed into one another.

Echoing such concerns, Yamaguchi said: "At present in Europe, there is no sudden negative feedback loop such as the one seen during the Lehman shock. But such a (mechanism) is emerging between public finances, the financial system and the real economy."

The central bank cut its growth forecasts and eased monetary conditions on Oct. 27 by adding 5 trillion yen ($65 billion) to its asset buying scheme, taking it to 20 trillion yen.

Its decision to stand pat last week reflected the dominant view within the central bank that its previous easing had taken into account the recent slump in output and business sentiment. ($1 = 76.9800 Japanese yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)