* BOJ will not directly influence yen moves - Yamaguchi
* BOJ will take into account effect of yen move on economy
* Adds Japan's recovery to be delayed by 6 months
* Board members fretted about slowdown in Aug - minutes
* Deposits at the BOJ hit record amid abundant cash
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Sept 24 The Bank of Japan will act boldly
and flexibly when necessary to support the economy, its deputy
governor said, signalling readiness to expand stimulus even
after last week's monetary easing as the pain from China's
slowdown and Europe's debt crisis persist.
The central bank eased policy last week by boosting bond
purchases because manufacturing activity in many countries had
weakened more than expected, hitting Japanese exports and
factory output, BOJ Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said.
"We've judged that the economy was undershooting our
expectations. If so, there was no reason to delay taking policy
action," he told a forum on Monday.
Yamaguchi said that even after last week's monetary easing,
the BOJ was ready to take further action if risks to the economy
grow, including from yen rises that hurt exports.
"As have been the case up till now, we'll take bold and
flexible action when necessary, while scrutinising the outlook
for the economy and prices as well as risks," he said.
In a sign of how markets were already awash with extra cash,
the deposits that financial institutions have parked with the
central bank reached a record 44.2 trillion yen ($566 billion)
on Monday, surpassing the high marked in July.
It also suggests that the money the central bank is pumping
into the banking system is piling up in its reserves instead of
being funneled to broader sectors of the economy, casting doubt
on what more the central bank can do to stimulate growth.
WON'T DIRECTLY TARGET YEN
Japan's economy has outpaced growth of other G7 nations in
the first half of this year with support from robust private
consumption and spending for rebuilding from last year's
earthquake.
But a recent slew of weak data, including a slump in exports
and output, has cast doubt on the BOJ's forecast that Japan's
economy is headed for a moderate recovery.
Yamaguchi said Japan's economic recovery will be delayed by
about six months due to the prolonged slowdown in Chinese growth
and the widening fallout from Europe's debt crisis, repeating a
forecast made by Governor Masaaki Shirakawa last week.
"The slowdown in Chinese growth is lasting longer than
expected. It's certain that the timing of (China's) exit from
the slowdown will be delayed," he said.
Yamaguchi said the central bank has no intention of directly
influencing yen moves, because under current law it is
prohibited from intervening in the currency market.
"But that doesn't mean we do not care anything about
currency moves," he said, adding that the impact of yen rises on
the economy will be among factors the BOJ will consider in
deciding whether to ease policy further.
He also said he has started to see some signs of weakness in
private consumption, warning that domestic demand may not
sustain its strength enough to make up for the slump in exports.
Many analysts had expected the BOJ to hold off on further
easing policy until October, when it issues fresh long-term
growth projections and makes a more thorough assessment of the
economy.
But central bank policymakers were worried about a possible
delay in Japan's economic recovery as early as in August, with
one board member signalling the need for bolder steps to boost
inflation expectations such as by influencing currency rates,
minutes of the meeting showed on Monday.