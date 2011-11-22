Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Tuesday
that Europe's sovereign debt crisis could spill over to Japan's
economy through yen rises, stock price falls and declines in
exports.
"As the U.S. economy is not at full strength in the
aftermath of the Lehman shock, we need to pay close attention to
the possibility that shocks arising from Europe could ... hurt
the overall global economy," Yamaguchi said in a speech at the
Japan Center for International Finance.
"In that case, there would be downward pressure on the
Japanese economy through financial channels such as a rising yen
and stock price falls, as well as declines in exports and
through a possible impact on business sentiment."
(Editing by Joseph Radford)