TOKYO, Sept 24 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor
Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Monday the central bank is ready to
take bold and flexible monetary policy action when necessary to
support the economy.
Yamaguchi said the central bank has no intention of directly
influencing yen moves, because under current law it is
prohibited from intervening in the currency market.
"But that doesn't mean we do not care anything about
currency moves," he told a forum, adding that the BOJ will take
action if necessary taking into account the effect of yen moves
on Japan's economy and prices.
The BOJ eased monetary policy last week by boosting its
asset buying programme, with prospects of a near-term recovery
in the world's third-largest economy having faded due to
weakening exports and a prolonged slowdown in Chinese growth.