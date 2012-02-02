TAKAMATSU, Japan Feb 2 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Thursday he saw no immediate need for the central bank to ease monetary policy further in response to recent yen rises.

"If recent yen rises are sustained we need to carefully assess their impact on the economy and prices, but I do not think there is a need to immediately take policy action in response to recent yen rises," he said in a news conference in Takamatsu, southwestern Japan.

Yamaguchi said earlier in a speech to business leaders in Takamatsu that Japan needs to get its fiscal house in order while bond yields remain stable at low levels.

Yamaguchi, one of the BOJ's two deputy governors, is a key figure to watch for signals on the future direction of policy and has voted with the board since assuming his current post in 2008.