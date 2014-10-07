TOKYO Oct 7 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Tuesday a weak yen, as a whole, has a positive
effect on Japan's economy if the currency's move reflects
economic and market fundamentals.
"In general, a weak yen has some positive effect on exports
and capital expenditure by pushing up revenues at companies with
operations overseas. On the other hand, it's true a weak yen
weighs on non-manufacturers' revenues by pushing up import
costs," Kuroda told a parliament committee meeting.
"I don't think recent yen declines have posed any big
problem for the economy," he said.
Kuroda also stressed anew that the BOJ is ready to ease
monetary policy further if the economy and prices undershoot its
forecasts.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto)