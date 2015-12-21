TOKYO Dec 21Japan plans to reduce its
deficit-financing bond issuance for fiscal 2016 to below 30
trillion yen ($246.99 billion) to rein in the country's massive
public debt, its lowest level in eight years, government sources
said.
Overall new bond issue for the fiscal year ending March 31,
2017 is expected to be reduced to 34.43 trillion yen, also the
lowest since fiscal 2008, from 36.9 trillion yen planned for the
current fiscal year.
The smaller debt programme is thanks to hefty tax revenue on
the back of rising company profits, the sources told Reuters on
condition of anonymity because the plan has not been finalised.
Deficit-financing bonds are seen as a barometer of fiscal
discipline because they are issued to fill budget gaps. Cuts in
such bond issuance indicate Japan will depend less on debt
financing, which would help ease future debt obligations.
Such bonds are expected to account for 28.38 trillion yen of
all new borrowing next fiscal year, the smallest amount since
fiscal 2008, when the global financial crisis blew out Japan's
debt financing programme.
Construction bonds are expected to take up the remaining
6.05 trillion yen, which will be used to help finance public
works seen at 5.9737 trillion yen, the sources said.
Japan's fiscal law in principle prohibits issuance of
deficit-financing bonds, which are limited to special
legislation that must be enacted by parliament when it passes
each fiscal year's budgets.
Under a temporary provision agreed upon by the ruling and
main opposition parties in 2012, deficit-financing bills have
been allowed to be issued without special legislation for three
years through the current fiscal year that ends in March.
The cabinet is expected to approve on Thursday a draft
budget for the next fiscal year that starts in April, which is
seen to hit a record 96.72 trillion yen and include welfare
spending worth a record 31.97 trillion yen, they
said.
The budget will be sent to parliament for approval early
next year, along with this fiscal year's 3.32 trillion yen extra
stimulus budget unveiled last Friday.
Tax revenue is expected to hit a 25-year high of 57.60
trillion yen in fiscal 2016. That will allow the government to
bring new bond issuance to the lowest since fiscal 2008 when
fresh borrowing stood at 33.2 trillion yen, of which
deficit-financing bonds made up 26.2 trillion yen, they said.
($1 = 121.4600 yen)
(Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes)