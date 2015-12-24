TOKYO Dec 24 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
said the government plans to extend a temporary provision that
permits issuance of deficit-financing bonds without
parliamentary approval for another five years, through the end
of fiscal 2020.
Deficit-financing bonds are seen as a barometer of fiscal
discipline because they are issued to fill budget gaps.
In principle, Japan's fiscal law prohibits issuance of
deficit-financing bonds, which are limited to special
legislation that must be enacted by parliament when it passes
each fiscal year's budgets.
But under a temporary provision agreed on by the ruling and
main opposition parties in 2012, deficit-financing bills have
been allowed to be issued without special legislation. The
provision is due to end in March.
"While consulting with ruling parties, we will send
legislation (to allow the extension) to the regular parliament
session" to be convened in January, Aso told reporters on
Thursday.
The move would secure smooth issuance of deficit-financing
bills even if there's a political stand-off, but it could raise
concern that a lack of parliament supervision may loosen fiscal
discipline.
Deficit-financing bonds are estimated to account for 28.38
trillion yen ($235.26 billion) of all new borrowing next fiscal
year, while construction bonds take up the remaining 6.05
trillion yen.
($1 = 120.6300 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Borsuk)