TOKYO, June 16 Japan will increase spending on
reconstruction from the 2011 earthquake by 6.5 trillion yen
($52.6 billion) in the five-year period starting from next
fiscal year, a government source familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government will fund 3.2
trillion yen of this increase by shifting money from the
national budget to a special account for reconstruction work and
selling some state-owned assets, the source told Reuters.
The remaining 3.3 trillion yen will be funded by using money
left over from a reconstruction budget that ends this fiscal
year, the source said. The government is expected to approve
this plan later this month.
Reconstruction spending is a sensitive subject for the
government because some residents have criticised the lack of
progress so far in restoring destroyed towns and infrastructure.
However, Japan's public debt burden, which is the worst
among major economies, makes it difficult to increase spending
without straining finances even further.
The government has already spent 25.5 trillion yen on
reconstruction and clean-up from a nuclear disaster caused by
the earthquake, which devastated large swaths of the country's
east coast.
The government will also consider issuing more debt for
reconstruction work, but has not decided the details, the source
said.
($1 = 123.5400 yen)
