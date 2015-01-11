TOKYO Jan 11 Japan's government will propose a
record budget for next fiscal year of more than $800 billion but
cut borrowing for a third year, government officials said on
Sunday, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks to maintain growth
while curbing the heaviest debt burden in the industrial world.
The third annual budget since Abe swept to power in late
2012 also highlights his struggle to contain bulging welfare
costs for the fast-ageing society while increasing discretionary
spending in areas such as the military.
Abe's 96.3 trillion yen ($813 billion) draft budget for the
year from April, to be approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday and
submitted to an upcoming session of Parliament, is up from this
fiscal year's initial 95.9 trillion, the two officials told
Reuters.
But spending restraint and a surge in tax revenues as the
economy recovers allows the government to cut bond issuance by
4.4 trillion yen to 36.9 trillion, the lowest in six years, the
officials said.
