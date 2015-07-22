BRIEF-Digital Power issues investor update
* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc
TOKYO, July 22 Japan's government will cut discretionary spending in the fiscal 2016 budget by 10 percent as part of its efforts to improve public finances, a government source said on Wednesday.
The government has set aside 14.7 trillion yen ($118.88 billion) in the fiscal 2015 budget for discretionary spending - which includes public works and money for economic policy measures - and 10 percent reduction would reduce it to 13.2 trillion yen.
The government also plans to earmark 30 percent of its 2016 budget, or 4 trillion yen, for spending on growth policy measures, the government source said.
The government also plans to cap gains in welfare spending at 670.0 billion yen, the source said.
($1 = 123.6500 yen) (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Metlife - during Q1, began restructuring some derivative hedges to partially stabilize volatility from nonqualified interest rate derivatives