TOKYO Oct 30 The Japanese government plans to compile a supplementary budget of over 3.1 trillion yen ($25.68 billion), bigger than that of last fiscal year, to build nursing-care facilities and aid farmers, who face tougher competition as the country prepares to join the trans-Pacific trade pact, a source told Reuters on Friday.

The government may increase the size of spending if Japan's July-September gross domestic product (GDP) data, due out on Nov. 16, shows the economy is worsening enough to warrant more fiscal stimulus, the source said.

The government will not issue new bonds to finance the spending, the source also said. ($1 = 120.7400 yen) (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, Leika Kihara)