TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's government is set to
estimate tax revenue at a 25-year high of 57.6 trillion yen
($475.25 billion) in fiscal 2016, helped by rising corporate
profits, when it prepares the biggest-ever annual budget next
week, sources told Reuters.
The draft budget for the next fiscal year is expected to
rise to 96.7 trillion yen, up from the current year's initial
plan worth 96.3 trillion yen, reflecting rising social welfare
costs as well as military outlays, they told Reuters on
condition of anonymity because the plan has not been finalised.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is counting on economic growth to
boost tax revenue, but the coming year's budget also highlights
his struggle to curb bulging welfare costs of the fast-ageing
population while he faces an upper house election next year.
The draft annual budget comes on the heels of a 3.3 trillion
yen extra stimulus budget for the current fiscal year, which was
approved by Abe's cabinet on Friday.
Expected tax revenue would be the third largest on record
after levels seen in the bubble era of the early 1990s when tax
receipts stood at around 60 trillion yen.
Rising tax revenue will allow the government to reduce new
bond issuance to 34.4 trillion yen in the fiscal year that
starts in April, the sources said.
That would be the lowest since fiscal 2008 when fresh
borrowing stood at 33.2 trillion yen, just before the global
financial crisis hit the world's third-largest economy and
dented tax revenue.
As a result, Japan's fiscal dependence on bond financing
will be lowered to around 35 percent in the next fiscal year,
which would be the lowest since fiscal 2008.
The budget is expected to be endorsed by the cabinet next
week, before it is sent to parliament for approval early next
year.
As the Bank of Japan keeps bond yields low under its
quantitative easing programme, the government is expected to
lower assumed interest rates from this year's 1.8 percent to 1.6
percent, which would slow a rise in interest payments. This will
bring debt-servicing costs - interest payments and debt
redemption - to 23.6 trillion yen, up 150 billion yen from this
fiscal year, the sources said.
($1 = 121.2000 yen)
