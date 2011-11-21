TOKYO Nov 21 Japan's parliament passed a
$157 billion extra budget on Monday including the issuance of
new bonds to pay for the bulk of rebuilding from the March
earthquake.
Policymakers hope the spending will also help sustain the
economy's recovery as the yen's rise, a global slowdown and
contagion from the euro zone debt crisis cloud the outlook.
The 12.1 trillion yen ($157 billion) budget earmarks 9.2
trillion yen for reconstruction spending, including 500 billion
yen for subsidies to encourage firms hit by the yen's strength
not to move factories and jobs outside Japan.
With public debt twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion
economy, the government faces a balancing act to pay for the
nation's biggest reconstruction effort since the years following
World War Two without choking a fragile economic recovery.
Total spending of 19 trillion yen is planned over the next
five years to rebuild northeast coastal areas devastated by the
March 11 disaster, including 6 trillion yen already approved by
parliament in two earlier extra budgets for the year to March.
From the third extra budget approved on Monday, the
government plans to spend 245 billion yen on removing and
disposing of soil contaminated by radiation leaks from the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, whose reactors went into
meltdown after the magnitude 9.0 quake and subsequent tsunami
wrecked their cooling systems.
The extra budget will also enable the government to give a
15 trillion yen boost to its war chest for market intervention
to curb the yen, with the borrowing limit to finance such
intervention raised by changes in regulations on the state
budget.
The bulk of the third extra budget will be funded by
reconstruction bonds worth 11.55 trillion yen, to be repaid over
25 years through tax hikes.
The tax plan is stipulated by funding bills that are
expected to be passed by parliament early next month. The
government aims to raise 10.5 trillion yen mainly by generating
7.5 trillion yen over 25 years from income tax and 2.4 trillion
yen over three years from corporate tax.
Analysts expect the spending to push up economic growth by
around 1 percent in the fiscal year from next April, and the
government estimates it will boost GDP by around 1.7 percent
with much of the effects trickling down through public spending.
($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)