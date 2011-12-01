* Finmin Azumi says budget could be around 2 trln yen
* Government won't issue new bonds to fund budget
* Europe's debt crisis puts focus on Japan's high debt
By Shinji Kitamura
TOKYO, Dec 1 Japan's finance minister said
on Thursday the government will compile a fourth spending
package this fiscal year to help companies cope with a strong
yen and floods at factories in Thailand, but the measures will
not rely on new bond issuance.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said the budget, to be compiled
by the middle of this month, could be worth around 2 trillion
yen but did not provide details on the funding.
The government has been using higher-than-expected tax
revenue to fund some extra budgets following a record earthquake
and nuclear disaster in March and is likely to do so again for
its fourth package as it tries to bolster the economy without
racking up debt.
Limiting new debt issuance is particularly important for
Japan because its public debt burden is the worst among major
economies, and reckless spending could lead investors to push up
borrowing costs, similar to soaring yields sweeping through
debt-ridden Europe.
The Finance Ministry spent a record 9.09 trillion yen in
currency intervention in the month to Nov. 28, as it tried to
stem the yen's rise, which hurts the export-dependent economy.
The government has also launched tax breaks and subsidies
for some exporters to try to protect jobs, but some economists
say the impact may not be that large.
There may also be questions about whether a fourth extra
budget around 2 trillion yen can have a significant impact for
an economy worth 543 trillion yen, highlighting how difficult it
is to keep Japan's economic recovery on track after the March
disaster.