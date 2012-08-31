TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's government laid out plans
on Friday to suspend some state spending as it could run out of
cash by October, with a deficit financing bill blocked by
opposition parties trying to force Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda
into an early election.
The impasse in Japan's parliament has raised fears among
investors that the world's world's third largest economy is
being driven towards a "fiscal cliff".
"The government running out of money is not a story made up.
It's a real threat," Finance Minister Jun Azumi told a news
conference, making a last-ditch appeal for cooperation by
opposition parties to pass the bill.
"Failing to pass the bill will give markets the impression
that Japan's fiscal management rests on shaky ground," he said.
Unless the bill clears the current parliamentary session
that ends next week, the government will start suspending or
reducing some state spending to avoid running out of money for
as long as possible, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Noda's ruling Democratic Party passed the deficit-financing
bill through the lower house on Tuesday. But the opposition
boycotted the vote, signalling the bill has little chance of
clearing the opposition-controlled upper house.
Under the proposed contingency for suspending some spending,
the finance ministry said government bond redemptions and
interest payments on outstanding debt would not be affected as
they will be made in full using reserves set aside for this
purpose.
All state spending will be targeted, except for those that
will severely effect public livelihood such as police, national
security and disaster relief.
Subsidies to local governments and state-run universities
will be cut by half from the originally planned amount until the
bill passes parliament, the finance ministry said.
The upper house has also passed a censure motion against
Noda, piling more pressure on him to make good on his promise
earlier this month to call an election to parliament's lower
house.
Several ruling party and opposition lawmakers have suggested
that Noda would probably wait out the stalemate until the
current parliament session ends on Sept. 8 and call a snap vote
during an extra session in October to secure the deficit
financing bill's passage.
The term "fiscal cliff" is commonly associated with around
$500 billion in expiring U.S. tax cuts and spending cuts that
could kick in automatically next year, triggering a "significant
recession", according to the Congressional Budget Office.