TOKYO, July 19 Japan's government will cap new
bond issuance for next fiscal year's budget at 41.3 trillion yen
($407.62 billion), which is the same amount of new debt sold for
the current fiscal year's budget, the Nikkei reported on
Saturday.
The debt cap will help the government meet its fiscal
discipline target, but it will have to cut spending as budget
requests for next fiscal year are expected to rise to a record
high above 100 trillion yen, the Nikkei reported without citing
sources.
The cabinet will agree budget request guidelines on July 25
but is unlikely to set a limit on budget requests, the Nikkei
said. This could worry some investors as Japan's debt burden is
the largest in the world at more than twice the size of its $5
trillion economy.
For next fiscal year starting in April, the government is
will set aside about 4 trillion yen for Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's growth strategy, which is known as the third arrow of his
economic policy.
The government faces an important test because it needs to
lower the primary budget deficit next fiscal year by 3 trillion
yen to 15 trillion yen to meet an important fiscal discipline
target.
A primary budget balance excludes debt servicing costs and
income from bond sales.
($1 = 101.3200 yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Robert Birsel)