TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's government plans to
compile a 90 trillion yen ($1.2 trillion) initial budget for the
next financial year, down from a record 92.4 trillion yen for
this year and marking the first drop in six years, the Nikkei
business daily reported on Monday.
The budget for the year beginning next April would include
68.4 trillion yen of actual spending, down from 71 trillion yen.
As tax revenue is set to fall short of the planned new bond
issuance of 44 trillion yen for a third straight year, the
government plans to issue a special type of debt that does not
need to be included in the general account budget for financing
pension payouts, the Nikkei said.