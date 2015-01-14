* Spending at record 96.34 trln yen; new debt at 36.86 trln
yen
* Tax income seen at 24-yr high 54.53 trln yen due to
recovery
* Japan seen to halve deficit; budget-balancing goal still
distant
* Budget highlights balancing act for growth and fiscal
reform
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Jan 14 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's cabinet approved on Wednesday a record $812 billion budget
for the coming fiscal year while cutting new borrowing for a
third straight year in a bid to balance growth and fiscal
reform.
The 96.34 trillion yen ($812.45 billion) general-account
budget draft, the third since Abe swept to power in late 2012,
marks a rise from this fiscal year's initial 95.88 trillion yen,
reflecting higher welfare spending and military outlays.
The new fiscal year begins on April 1.
A projected rise in tax revenue to a 24-year high of 54.53
trillion yen on an expected economic recovery allows the
government to cut new bond issuance to a six-year low of 36.86
trillion yen. That accounts for 38.3 percent of the budget, also
a six-year low.
With Japan's public debt above twice its gross domestic
product (GDP), the industrial world's heaviest burden, Abe
sought to restore fiscal health while lifting growth in the
world's third largest economy.
Abe said Japan is on course to meet his promise of halving
the primary budget deficit - excluding new bond sales and debt
servicing - in the next fiscal year from levels seen in 2010/11.
But the improvement is largely a result of the tax revenue
windfall from improving corporate profits under the easy-money
policies of "Abenomics."
Fitch Ratings last month threatened to cut its A plus rating
on Japan's government debt if the budget did not offset revenue
from Abe's delay of a planned sales-tax increase.
"This budget underlines slowness in fiscal consolidation and
it highlights the risk of relying too much on growth to cover
rising spending," said Yasuhide Yajima, chief economist at NLI
Research Institute. "It's impossible to achieve a primary budget
balance without credible measures for spending restraint."
Masaki Kuwahara, senior economist at Nomura Securities, said
the budget is neutral for his 2.2 percent GDP growth forecast
for next fiscal year.
The budget projects the primary budget deficit will narrow
by 4.6 trillion yen to 13.4 trillion yen. But Finance Ministry
projections show that without further efforts, the government
can't keep its promise of balancing the budget by 2020/21.
The largest budget item, social welfare spending, will rise
1 trillion yen to a record 31.53 trillion yen.
Defence spending also hit a record 4.98 trillion yen, up
about 100 billion yen from this fiscal year and rising for a
third straight year, reflecting Abe's ambition to counter
China's rising military might.
Despite the narrower budget deficit, the growing stock of
outstanding debt will push interest payments and redemptions up
200 billion yen to a record 23.45 trillion yen.
($1 = 118.5800 yen)
(Editing by William Mallard and Richard Borsuk)