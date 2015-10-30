TOKYO Oct 30 The Japanese government is
considering compiling a supplementary budget of over 3 trillion
yen ($25 billion) to build nursing-care facilities and aid
farmers, who face tougher competition as the country prepares to
join the trans-Pacific trade pact, the Nikkei newspaper reported
on Friday.
The government may increase the size of spending if Japan's
July-September gross domestic product (GDP) data, due out on
Nov. 16, shows the economy is worsening enough to warrant more
fiscal stimulus, the Nikkei said without citing sources.
The government will not issue new bonds to finance the
spending, the paper said.
($1 = 121.3600 yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)