TOKYO Japanese companies raised spending on factories and equipment by 11.2 percent in July-September compared with the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday, underscoring a steady pick-up in business investment.

That followed a 5.6 percent year-on-year rise in capital spending in the previous quarter.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on Dec. 8.

A preliminary estimate showed the economy contracted an annualised 0.8 percent in July-September as capital expenditure and inventories slumped.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)