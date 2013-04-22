By Yoko Kubota
| TOKYO, April 23
TOKYO, April 23 For a close-up view of where
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies could
falter, skip across Tokyo Bay to the sprawling Kimitsu
steelworks, once a must-see icon of Japan's export boom.
By the early 1970s, Kimitsu in Chiba had become the hub of
the world's largest steel operation. It provided the sheet metal
for the first wave of Japanese cars sold overseas and the beams
to build the first skyscrapers in Tokyo's Shinjuku district,
inspiring Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping on a 1978 visit to build
a copycat mill in China.
But last month Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp,
fresh off a merger that created the world's second-biggest
steelmaker, announced it would shut down Kimitsu's No. 3 blast
furnace, part of a sweeping restructuring meant to shed
overcapacity at home in the face of unrelenting competition from
China and South Korea.
"It makes no sense to revive it," the Kimitsu plant manager,
Ichiro Sato, told reporters on a tour last week. "We want to
operate without bringing it back."
That same caution is echoed by Japanese manufacturers in
industries from autos to electronics.
Despite signs of an early stirring in consumer spending, a
weaker yen and a recent rally in stock prices, companies remain
deeply reluctant to invest in new plants and equipment even
though the existing capital equipment -- like Japan's workforce
- is ageing.
This reluctance could be the biggest challenge to Abe's
policies aimed at driving Japan out of a decade and a half of
falling prices and stagnant growth by getting the Bank of Japan
to flood financial markets with yen.
The idea is that the BOJ's policies will reduce long-term
interest rates to make borrowing cheaper and simultaneously
encourage businesses to invest by turning around long-entrenched
expectations of deflation into a belief prices will rise.
The risk is that unless Japanese companies and households
start to borrow and invest and wages rise, the transmission
between the BOJ's monetary policy and the rest of the economy
will remain uncertain.
"We are not seeing many manufacturers planning production
capacity increase or building new factories," Atsushi Miyanoya,
the head of Bank of Japan's Nagoya branch, told reporters last
week. The branch oversees central Japan's economy, a hub of
manufacturers including Toyota Motor Corp.
UPHILL TASK
Still, Abe's efforts have so far sent Tokyo stocks to
five-year highs and weakened the Japanese currency to nearly 100
yen against the dollar, pushing up profits of many exporters,
like Toyota Motor Corp. Some companies, like
Bridgestone Corp, have taken advantage of low interest
rates to tap the corporate bond market for funding.
Abe contends that corporate appetite for capital spending
has been recovering rapidly since the end of last year, although
not all data supports that.
Corporate sentiment has improved under Abe, the BOJ's
quarterly "tankan" survey published this month shows. But, big
companies said they planned to cut capital expenditure by 2
percent in the current business year.
More than a third of companies are worried about domestic
demand stagnating, a Reuters survey of 240 companies released on
Friday shows. A quarter said they were likely to increase output
in Japan because of the weaker yen.
Longer-term comparisons also suggest Abe faces an uphill
task. Capital spending in 2012 was 16 percent less than 2007.
Early this year, factories were using about 19 percent less
production capacity than in 2007, suggesting it will be some
time before they need to invest in new industrial space.
The last time when Japanese manufacturers were actively
deciding to build new plants in Japan was some six years ago,
when the yen was around 120 yen against the dollar. At the time,
companies like Toyota, Honda Motor Co and Panasonic
Corp were looking to invest in plants at home.
But the yen's rise over the following five years to a record
high of 75 yen to the dollar in October 2011, raised doubts
about the economics of the investment decisions and prompted a
scramble to try to move production overseas.
'TIME AND EFFORT'
Reflecting the pressures on Japanese manufacturers, spare
production capacity at carmakers is expected to grow in the
years ahead. IHS Automotive forecasts that carmakers' 2012
capacity utilisation in Japan of 84 percent will fall to 80
percent in 2013 and to 76 percent in 2018. In 2005, the industry
had been using 90 percent of its capacity in Japan.
The only positive sign for new investment now, economists
say, is that many companies need to invest to update outdated
production equipment even if they keep output steady.
"Manufacturers may not increase production capacity. But
equipment is getting old, so it is going to be necessary to make
changes," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin
Research Institute.
Even so, manufacturers are unlikely to fundamentally
increase production capacity at home because demand in Japan --
where population peaked in 2008 -- is unlikely to grow in the
long run.
Toyota, for one, has said it has frozen plans to build any
new plants in Japan or overseas in the next three years. The
automaker, which battled to keep capacity in Japan during the
yen's surge, has no plans to expand its domestic output.
However, it does plan to expand output abroad, announcing on
Friday that it would increase production at its existing U.S.
Kentucky factory by 10 percent.
"It will take a great deal of time and effort to bring back
what has left Japan. The yen, which stayed below 80 against the
dollar for too long, has hurt the automotive industry more so
than people imagine," Toyota President Akio Toyoda said in
February.