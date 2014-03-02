TOKYO, March 3 Japanese companies raised
spending on plant and equipment by 4.0 percent in
October-December from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data
showed on Monday, posting a second year-on-year gain and
indicating a gradual pickup in business expenditures on the back
of improved earnings.
The rise followed a 1.5 percent increase in the previous
quarter, the data showed.
Excluding software, corporate capital spending declined 0.3
percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in the final three months
of 2013 from the previous quarter, down for a second straight
quarter.
The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic
product figures due on March 10. A preliminary estimate showed
that Japan's economy grew a weaker-than-expected 0.3 percent in
October-December from the previous quarter due to sluggish
exports and disappointing capital spending and private
consumption.