TOKYO, Dec 2 Japanese companies cut spending on plant and equipment in July-September by 9.8 pct from the same period last year, faster than the annual decline in the previous quarter as some firms turned cautious about the pace of Japan's recovery. The fall compares with an average economists' forecast for a 4.8 percent annual decline, and follows a 7.8 percent annual decline in the second quarter. Following is a table of Japanese companies' spending on plant and equipment, recurring profits and sales for July-September. (year-on-year percentage changes): July-Sept April-June Jan-Mar --------------------------------------------------------------- Sales -1.9 -11.6 +0.3 manufacturers -1.7 -12.3 +2.7 non-manufacturers -2.0 -11.3 -0.7 --------------------------------------------------------------- Recurring profits -8.5 -14.6 +11.4 manufacturers -18.7 -15.3 -12.5 non-manufacturers -2.7 -14.2 +26.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Capital spending -9.8 (-4.8) -7.8 +3.0 manufacturers -1.6 -2.0 +23.9 non-manufacturers -14.3 -10.7 -5.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Capex excl leasing -9.2 -7.6 +3.1 NOTE: The ministry started to include banks' stock-holding companies in the data from the second quarter of last year. The capital spending data is used to calculate revised gross domestic figures for the same quarter, due out at 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 9 (2350 GMT on Dec. 8).