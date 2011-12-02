TOKYO, Dec 2 Japanese companies cut
spending on plant and equipment in July-September by 9.8 pct
from the same period last year, faster than the annual decline
in the previous quarter as some firms turned cautious about the
pace of Japan's recovery.
The fall compares with an average economists' forecast for a
4.8 percent annual decline, and follows a 7.8 percent annual
decline in the second quarter.
Following is a table of Japanese companies' spending on
plant and equipment, recurring profits and sales for
July-September.
(year-on-year percentage changes):
July-Sept April-June Jan-Mar
---------------------------------------------------------------
Sales -1.9 -11.6 +0.3
manufacturers -1.7 -12.3 +2.7
non-manufacturers -2.0 -11.3 -0.7
---------------------------------------------------------------
Recurring profits -8.5 -14.6 +11.4
manufacturers -18.7 -15.3 -12.5
non-manufacturers -2.7 -14.2 +26.8
----------------------------------------------------------------
Capital spending -9.8 (-4.8) -7.8 +3.0
manufacturers -1.6 -2.0 +23.9
non-manufacturers -14.3 -10.7 -5.7
----------------------------------------------------------------
Capex excl leasing -9.2 -7.6 +3.1
NOTE: The ministry started to include banks' stock-holding
companies in the data from the second quarter of last year.
The capital spending data is used to calculate revised gross
domestic figures for the same quarter, due out at 8:50 a.m. on
Dec. 9 (2350 GMT on Dec. 8).