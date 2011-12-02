* Q3 capex falls 9.8 pct yr/yr vs f'cast -4.8 pct

* Capex, sales, recurring profits drop for 2nd straight qtr

* Analysts expect slight downward revision to Q3 GDP

By Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, Dec 2 Sales, profits and capital spending at Japanese companies fell for the second straight quarter in July-September as some firms turned cautious about the pace of recovery in the country due to a strong yen and the murky outlook for the global economy.

Analysts said the faster-than-expected 9.8 percent drop in capital spending points to a downward revision in the nation's third quarter gross domestic product numbers, released next week.

While the scenario that Japan's economy rebounded from an earthquake-triggered recession in July-September will remain intact, Friday's figures indicate a cautions stance among corporations.

"Japan's capital spending is expected to slow in the near term, given weak exports. But it is expected to hold relatively steady ahead helped by solid emerging economies, while reconstruction demand will also likely offer support from around April-June next year," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"But the global economic slowdown will probably weigh on spending by firms."

The annual decline in Japanese companies' capital spending was worse than the average forecast by economists for a 4.8 percent fall, and follows a 7.8 percent annual decline in the second quarter, data from the finance ministry showed.

The numbers will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on Dec. 9 and follow a preliminary estimate that Japan's economy expanded 1.5 percent in the third quarter, emerging from a recession prolonged by the March natural disaster.

Sales fell 1.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, but trimmed losses from an 11.6 percent decline the quarter before.

Recurring profits were down 8.5 percent from a 14.6 percent drop in April-June. Those of manufacturers dropped 18.7 percent in July-September from a 15.3 percent fall in the previous quarter.

The pace of economic growth will likely slow to 0.5 percent in October-December from the quarter before, a Reuters survey showed, restrained by faltering global growth and a strong yen.