* Q2 capex up 7.7 pct yr/yr, down 0.5 pct qtr/qtr
* Sales -1.0 pct yr/yr, recurring profits +11.5 yr/yr
* Analysts expect upward/down ward revision to Q2 GDP
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Sept 3 Japanese companies raised capital
spending in April-June from a year earlier, up for a third
straight quarters as rebuilding from last year's earthquake
helps domestic demand.
The 7 . 7 percent annual increase in capital spending followed
a 3.3 percent gain in January-March and 7.6 percent gain in the
final three months of 2011, when capital spending rose for the
first time in three quarters.
However, capital expenditure fell a seasonally adjusted 0.5
percent when compared to the previous quarter, showing that weak
export demand is weighing on investment and could lead to a
downward revision to April-June gross domestic product (GDP)
when the data comes out on Sept. 10.
"The numbers are not as good as they look," said Yasuo
Yamamoto, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
"Corporate earnings are not that strong, reflecting
declining exports. The quarter-on-quarter decline in capital
expenditure is worrying. We could see a small downward revision
to GDP."
Gains in capital expenditure when compared to a year ago may
be exaggerated because that was shortly after a record
earthquake and tsunami triggered a nuclear disaster in March
2011, Yamamoto also said.
Firms' sales fell 1.0 percent in April-June from a year ago,
following a 0.6 percent increase in the first quarter of this
year, which was the first gain in four quarters, data from the
finance ministry showed on Monday.
Recurring profits rose 11.5 percent, after a 9.3 percent
annual gain, also the first increase in a year, the data showed.
The capital spending figures are used to calculate revised
GDP figures for the second quarter, due on Sept. 10.
A preliminary estimate showed that Japan's growth slowed to
0.3 percent in April-June as Europe's debt crisis weighed on
global demand and a rebound in consumer spending loses momentum.
Capital spending -- a key driver of the world's third biggest
economy -- grew 1.5 percent.
Economists have cut their expectations for Japan's growth in
the second half of 2012, but they still forecast it will outpace
most other G7 countries.
But underlining doubt over prospects for Japan's recovery,
July trade data showed the sharpest drop in exports since
January, in line with trends in other export-driven Asian
economies.
The country's industrial output unexpectedly fell in July as
factories cut production to key Chinese and European markets
while a leading indicator for manufacturing hovered at its
lowest in 16 months, raising some concerns that the economy
could contract in the third quarter.
The Bank of Japan frets that a recovery may be delayed, but
wants to hold off on easing monetary policy again - after having
acted in February and April - unless risks heighten enough to
kill any chance of a recovery.