TOKYO Dec 2 Japanese companies cut spending on plant and equipment in July-September by 9.8 pct from the same period last year, faster than the annual decline in the previous quarter as some firms turned cautious about the pace of Japan's recovery.

The fall compares with an average economists' forecast for a 4.8 percent annual decline, and follows a 7.8 percent annual decline in the second quarter.

The Ministry of Finance data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on Dec. 9 and follows a preliminary estimate that Japan's economy expanded 1.5 percent in the third quarter, emerging from a recession prolonged by the March natural disaster.