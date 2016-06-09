(Corrects throughout to add data from latest week)
TOKYO, June 9 Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese
stocks for the week ending on June 4, capital flows data showed on Thursday.
Foreigners sold a net 97.8 billion yen worth of shares in
the week through June 4, after selling a net 175.3 billion yen
in the week before that.
Japanese investors bought a net 893.9 billion yen of foreign
bonds in the latest week after selling a net 549.4 billion yen
the week before.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
(net)
stocks bonds bills
May 29 - June 4 -97.8 +611.0 -14.3
May 22 - May 28 -175.3 +68.0 -788.5r
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
May 29 - June 4 +35.2 +893.9 -56.1
May 22 - May 28 +123.6r -549.4 -12.4
Notes:
- An "r" denotes a revised figure.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
- The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s