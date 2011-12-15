TOKYO Dec 15 Foreign investors sold a net 303.9 billion yen ($3.89 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Dec 4-Dec 10 -303.9 +50.3 +932.4 Nov 27-Dec 3 +58.5r -222.1r +312.9r

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Dec 4-Dec 10 -32.9 +403.5 -65.1 Nov 27-Dec 3 +89.9 +261.2r -150.3

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: