TOKYO Dec 22 Foreign investors bought a net 2.66 trillion yen ($34.11 billion) of Japanese short-term bills last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Dec 11-17 -210.6 +278.8 +2,661.5 Dec 4-10 -303.6r +69.7r +932.4

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Dec 11-17 -60.1 +26.2 -29.8 Dec 4-10 -32.9 +404.2r -65.1

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: