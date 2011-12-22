BRIEF-Softbank reaches agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 22 Foreign investors bought a net 2.66 trillion yen ($34.11 billion) of Japanese short-term bills last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills Dec 11-17 -210.6 +278.8 +2,661.5 Dec 4-10 -303.6r +69.7r +932.4
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills Dec 11-17 -60.1 +26.2 -29.8 Dec 4-10 -32.9 +404.2r -65.1
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
