TOKYO Jan 4 Foreign investors sold a net
567.9 billion yen ($7.4 billion) of Japanese bonds in the week
of Dec. 18-24, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of
Finance showed on Wednesday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Dec 18-24 -48.9 -567.9
-69.6
Dec 11-17 -210.6 +277.7r +2,661.5
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Dec 18-24 +5.7 +146.4
-46.3
Dec 11-17 -60.1 +19.2r -29.8
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments
figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: