TOKYO, March 23 Foreign investors bought a net 287.5 billion yen ($3.5 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, their biggest net buying since April last year, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills Mar 11 - Mar 17 +287.5 -1,066.7 +1,089.8 Mar 4 - Mar 10 +87.2 r +240.9 r +1.1 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills Mar 11 - Mar 17 -57.8 -721.5 -38.8 Mar 4 - Mar 10 -49.4 +367.7 r +31.5 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: